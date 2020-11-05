Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Visteon (NYSE:VC) Price Target to $105.00

Visteon (NYSE:VC) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Visteon from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visteon from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.45.

Shares of NYSE:VC opened at $92.56 on Monday. Visteon has a 52 week low of $38.69 and a 52 week high of $97.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.67.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at $719,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,195 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,095,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,584,000.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

