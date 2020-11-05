DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denso Corporation is the global manufacturer and supplier of automotive technology, systems and auto parts. Its automotive supplies include advanced technology, systems and components in the areas of thermal, power train control, electric, electronics and information and safety. The Company’s product line includes body electronics, hybrid vehicle components, automatic identification products, industrial robots, programmable logic controllers; and products that provide engine management, climate control, driving control and safety. Products offered by Denso are: automotive air conditioning, heaters, cockpit modules, radiators, starters, alternators, concealed rear wipers, windshield wiper, washer systems, power windows, airbag sensing, lane keeping assist, electric power steering systems, battery ECU, DC-DC converters, integrated starter generators, electric compressors, car navigation systems, electronic toll collection systems, and data communication modules. Denso is headquartered in Kariya City, Japan. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DNZOY. ValuEngine upgraded DENSO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DENSO from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. DENSO presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNZOY opened at $23.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.94. DENSO has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It offers air-conditioning systems for cars and buses; truck refrigeration units; radiators and cooling systems; gasoline and diesel engine management systems; engine-related products; products for drive systems; hybrid and electric car drive systems, and power supply and related products; power supply and starting system parts; and small motor systems for automobiles.

