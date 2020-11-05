Dennis Mark Bristow Buys 466,667 Shares of Rockwell Diamonds Inc (TSE:RDI) Stock

Rockwell Diamonds Inc (TSE:RDI) Director Dennis Mark Bristow acquired 466,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$224,000.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,407,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$675,366.72.

Rockwell Diamonds Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.04 and a twelve month high of C$0.13.

Rockwell Diamonds Company Profile

Rockwell Diamonds Inc (Rockwell) is engaged in alluvial diamond production in South Africa. The Company focuses on producing diamonds, developing its pipeline of advanced alluvial diamond projects and acquiring additional operating diamond properties or projects. It has indicated resources in Saxendrift, Saxendrift Hill and Saxendrift Extension mining areas.

