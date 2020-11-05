Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Director Purchases $114,300.00 in Stock

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Director Ari B. Levy acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 444,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,735.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACO opened at $8.02 on Thursday. Del Taco Restaurants Inc has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $299.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 42.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.36 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, CL King boosted their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Del Taco Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TACO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 42,375 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 143.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 69,695 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 37.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 30,016 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

