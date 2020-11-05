DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Trading Up 17%

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s share price was up 17% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.06. Approximately 8,490,461 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 909% from the average daily volume of 841,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DBVT shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DBV Technologies from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.39.

The stock has a market cap of $227.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBVT. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 849.7% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 732,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 655,189 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,009,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,380,000 after purchasing an additional 258,257 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 79.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,798 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

