DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.76

DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.76 and last traded at $19.55, with a volume of 55629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.68.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. Its air-conditioning products include room air-conditioning systems, air purifiers, heat-pump hot-water-supply and room-heating systems, packaged air-conditioning systems, multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings, air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants, absorption refrigerators, freezers, water chillers, turbo refrigerator equipment, air-handling units, air filters, industrial dust collectors, and marine-type container refrigeration systems.

