DA Davidson Comments on MasTec, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for MasTec in a report issued on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $4.83 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.72. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MasTec’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MasTec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $52.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.12. MasTec has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $73.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 19.17%. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MasTec by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in MasTec by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 495,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,229,000 after buying an additional 97,952 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in MasTec by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 985,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,237,000 after buying an additional 216,321 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in MasTec by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,365,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,830,000 after buying an additional 944,006 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in MasTec by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,644,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,808,000 after buying an additional 923,888 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

