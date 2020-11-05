DA Davidson Comments on KBR, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of KBR in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for KBR’s FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KBR. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.59.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.81 and a beta of 1.32. KBR has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.84.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 132,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 53,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 492,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter.

In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 2,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $58,635.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,227.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Barrie sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $63,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.67%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

