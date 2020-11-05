DA Davidson Boosts MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $58.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MasTec’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MTZ. TheStreet raised shares of MasTec from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised shares of MasTec from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.85.

MasTec stock opened at $52.11 on Monday. MasTec has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $73.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.12.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that MasTec will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

