CyanConnode Holdings plc (CYAN.L) (LON:CYAN) Insider Sells £2,827.80 in Stock

CyanConnode Holdings plc (CYAN.L) (LON:CYAN) insider Christopher Jones sold 56,556 shares of CyanConnode Holdings plc (CYAN.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07), for a total value of £2,827.80 ($3,694.54).

CYAN opened at GBX 4.85 ($0.06) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 million and a P/E ratio of -1.87. CyanConnode Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 5.90 ($0.08). The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.81.

CyanConnode Holdings plc (CYAN.L) Company Profile

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of Narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Finland, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart metering, lighting, and IoT.

