CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited GBP (CCPG.L) (CCPG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited GBP (CCPG.L) (LON:CCPG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 4th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited GBP (CCPG.L)’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of CCPG stock opened at GBX 92.15 ($1.20) on Thursday. CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited GBP has a 1-year low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 105 ($1.37). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 92.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 85.89.
CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited GBP (CCPG.L) Company Profile
