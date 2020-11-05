CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited GBP (CCPG.L) (CCPG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited GBP (CCPG.L) (LON:CCPG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 4th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited GBP (CCPG.L)’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CCPG stock opened at GBX 92.15 ($1.20) on Thursday. CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited GBP has a 1-year low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 105 ($1.37). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 92.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 85.89.

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited GBP (CCPG.L) Company Profile

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

