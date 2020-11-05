CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) CEO Donald Gayhardt Sells 15,000 Shares

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 810,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CURO stock opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.60. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The company has a market cap of $329.94 million, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 3.15.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. CURO Group had a return on equity of 134.59% and a net margin of 10.64%. Analysts expect that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CURO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CURO Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 39.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 28,589 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 165.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 90.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 70,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 28.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 41,221 shares during the last quarter. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

