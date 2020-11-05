CSFB Analysts Give Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) a C$14.00 Price Target

CSFB set a C$14.00 price objective on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.63.

Get Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) alerts:

IPL stock opened at C$12.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.15. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$5.35 and a twelve month high of C$22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.68.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$539.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$578.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inter Pipeline Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO)’s payout ratio is 177.98%.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.