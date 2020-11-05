Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 67.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,687 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 210.0% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 150.0% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 723.8% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at $31,425,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $162.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.81. The company has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 101.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.28. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 84.36%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.