Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $5,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 210.0% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 150.0% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 723.8% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth $33,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCI opened at $162.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 101.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.81. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.36%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at $22,497,122.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at $31,425,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

