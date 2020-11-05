Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Upgraded by Benchmark to Buy

Benchmark upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Monday, August 17th. Truist raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an underperform rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.61.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $7.85 on Thursday. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.35.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.15. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, Director W Larry Cash purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $33,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 170,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,450.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 250.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

