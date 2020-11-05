Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Raised to “Buy” at Benchmark

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.61.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.35. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $13.42.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director W Larry Cash acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $33,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,450.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 250.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 487,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 58,317 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 24.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 95,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

