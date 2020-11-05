Critical Survey: Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) versus HSBC (OTCMKTS:HSBC)

Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) and HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HSBC has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.8% of Northeast Indiana Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of HSBC shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Northeast Indiana Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Northeast Indiana Bancorp and HSBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Indiana Bancorp 27.36% N/A N/A HSBC -1.05% 3.78% 0.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Northeast Indiana Bancorp and HSBC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Indiana Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A HSBC 9 6 3 0 1.67

HSBC has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 95.62%. Given HSBC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HSBC is more favorable than Northeast Indiana Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northeast Indiana Bancorp and HSBC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Indiana Bancorp $19.42 million 2.16 $4.69 million N/A N/A HSBC $56.10 billion 1.56 $6.06 billion $3.90 5.51

HSBC has higher revenue and earnings than Northeast Indiana Bancorp.

Summary

HSBC beats Northeast Indiana Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. The company provides various personal products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans, such as home purchases, refinances, new construction loans, and home equity/home improvement loans; installment loans consisting of auto loans, personal loans, short term notes, and savings account loans, as well as RV, ATV, and boat loans; and commercial loans, including lines of credit, letters of credit, equipment financing, and construction loans, as well as commercial loans comprising revolving line of credit, term loans, real estate loans, letter of credit, and small business administration loans. The company also offers debit and credit cards, safe deposit boxes, online banking services, merchant services, and cash management services, as well as treasury management and merchant deposit capture services. In addition, it provides various financial services to individual and corporate clients, including brokerage accounts, retail funds, and wealth management products, as well as insurance products and retirement plans. As of April 29, 2020, the company operated five full service locations in Huntington; two full service location in Warsaw; and two full service locations in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Huntington, Indiana.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services. The Commercial Banking segment provides credit and lending, treasury management, payment, cash management, commercial insurance, and investment services, as well as commercial cards, and international trade and receivables finance services; and foreign exchange products, and capital raising and advisory services to small and medium sized enterprises, mid-market enterprises, and corporates. The Global Banking and Markets segment is involved in the provision of financing, advisory, and transaction services, including credit, rates, foreign exchange, equities, money markets, and securities services, as well as principal investment activities to government, corporate and institutional clients, and private investors. The Global Private Banking segment provides a range of services to high net worth individuals and families with complex and international needs. HSBC Holdings plc was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

