Critical Survey: Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) versus Digital Media Solutions (NASDAQ:DMS)

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) and Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.0% of Groupon shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of Groupon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Groupon and Digital Media Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Groupon 3 3 3 0 2.00 Digital Media Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Groupon presently has a consensus price target of $33.33, suggesting a potential upside of 55.55%. Digital Media Solutions has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 106.90%. Given Digital Media Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than Groupon.

Profitability

This table compares Groupon and Digital Media Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Groupon -12.00% -27.35% -4.90% Digital Media Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Groupon and Digital Media Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Groupon $2.22 billion 0.28 -$22.38 million $0.40 53.58 Digital Media Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Digital Media Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Groupon.

Summary

Digital Media Solutions beats Groupon on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc. operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel. It offers its deal offerings to customers through Websites; search engines; mobile applications and mobile, which enable consumers to browse, purchase, manage, and redeem deals on their mobile devices; emails and push notifications; affiliate channels; social and display advertising; and offline marketing. The company was formerly known as ThePoint.com, Inc. and changed its name to Groupon, Inc. in October 2008. Groupon, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. offers digital marketing services in the United States. The company offers precision performance marketing, broadest digital marketing platform, and measurable marketing results. Digital Media Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

