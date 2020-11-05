Critical Review: Volt Information Sciences (VOLT) and Its Peers

Volt Information Sciences (NYSE: VOLT) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Volt Information Sciences to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Volt Information Sciences alerts:

Volt Information Sciences has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volt Information Sciences’ competitors have a beta of 1.58, suggesting that their average stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Volt Information Sciences and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Volt Information Sciences $997.09 million -$15.19 million -2.48 Volt Information Sciences Competitors $3.49 billion $111.68 million 14.60

Volt Information Sciences’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Volt Information Sciences. Volt Information Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.8% of Volt Information Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Volt Information Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Volt Information Sciences and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volt Information Sciences -2.51% -37.15% -6.54% Volt Information Sciences Competitors 0.72% 24.28% 4.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Volt Information Sciences and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volt Information Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Volt Information Sciences Competitors 305 801 916 55 2.35

As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 3.59%. Given Volt Information Sciences’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Volt Information Sciences has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Volt Information Sciences competitors beat Volt Information Sciences on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions. The company also offers call center and payroll services; recruitment process outsourcing; and customized talent and supplier management solutions, as well as act as a subcontractor or associate vendor to other national providers in their MSPs. It serves multinational, national, and local customers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, banking and finance, consumer electronics, information technology, insurance, life science, manufacturing, media and entertainment, pharmaceutical, software, telecommunication, transportation, and utilities. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Volt Information Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volt Information Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.