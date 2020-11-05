Critical Review: Profound Medical (PROF) versus The Competition

Profound Medical (NASDAQ: PROF) is one of 174 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Profound Medical to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Profound Medical alerts:

This table compares Profound Medical and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profound Medical -345.14% -41.52% -34.09% Profound Medical Competitors -707.93% -1,293.51% -24.53%

This table compares Profound Medical and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Profound Medical $4.17 million -$15.22 million -13.07 Profound Medical Competitors $1.17 billion $116.33 million -12.71

Profound Medical’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Profound Medical. Profound Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Profound Medical and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profound Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Profound Medical Competitors 1352 4286 7003 406 2.50

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 11.74%. Given Profound Medical’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Profound Medical has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.1% of Profound Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Profound Medical rivals beat Profound Medical on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities. The company also offers Sonalleve, a therapeutic platform for the treatment of uterine fibroids and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases, as well as non-invasive treatment of uterine fibroids. Profound Medical Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.