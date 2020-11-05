Critical Contrast: Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) and STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN)

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) and STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Merit Medical Systems and STRATA Skin Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merit Medical Systems 0 2 6 0 2.75 STRATA Skin Sciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus price target of $59.14, indicating a potential upside of 14.66%. STRATA Skin Sciences has a consensus price target of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 229.46%. Given STRATA Skin Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe STRATA Skin Sciences is more favorable than Merit Medical Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.0% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Merit Medical Systems has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Merit Medical Systems and STRATA Skin Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merit Medical Systems -3.10% 8.10% 4.37% STRATA Skin Sciences -15.01% -14.50% -8.71%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Merit Medical Systems and STRATA Skin Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merit Medical Systems $994.85 million 2.88 $5.45 million $1.46 35.33 STRATA Skin Sciences $31.59 million 1.38 -$3.79 million ($0.11) -11.73

Merit Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than STRATA Skin Sciences. STRATA Skin Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Merit Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Merit Medical Systems beats STRATA Skin Sciences on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions. It also offers cardiovascular and critical care products to treat patients with life-threatening diseases, and protect healthcare providers from exposure to bloodborne pathogens. In addition, it provides interventional oncology and spine products to treat vertebral compression fractures, metastatic spinal tumors, liver cancer, uterine fibroids, benign prostatic hyperplasia, vertebral compression fractures, and arteriovenous malformations and hemostatic embolization, as well as breast cancer localization and guidance products for the treatment of breast cancer. Further, it offers non-vascular stents to treat pulmonary and gastrointestinal diseases; dilation balloons to endoscopically dilate strictures; and kits and accessories for endoscopy and bronchoscopy procedures. Additionally, it provides coated tubes and wires; microelectromechanical system sensor components; ConvertX nephroureteral stent system; and Fibrovein, a detergent-based sclerosant. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinic-based physicians, technicians, and nurses through direct sales force, distributors, original equipment manufacturer partners, or custom procedure tray manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.