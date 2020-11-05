Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Criteo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $7.30 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.06.

Criteo stock opened at $16.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $985.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.00. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 17,502 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,328,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,413,000 after purchasing an additional 666,978 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 505,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 173,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 50,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

