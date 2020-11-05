Credit Suisse Group Raises Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Price Target to $47.00

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the energy giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Exelon from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho cut Exelon from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.93.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EXC opened at $42.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.75.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The energy giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exelon will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,017,256 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,649,796,000 after purchasing an additional 920,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Exelon by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,667,122 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,269,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,032 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Exelon by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,479,135 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $271,418,000 after purchasing an additional 377,655 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Exelon by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,480,498 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $232,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in Exelon by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,437,946 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $194,461,000 after purchasing an additional 405,552 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.