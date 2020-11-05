Credit Suisse Group Increases Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target to $7.75

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $6.50 to $7.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 58.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hudbay Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.31.

NYSE HBM opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.65. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 37.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBM. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $880,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 176.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,297 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 126,445 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 482.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,438,565 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,303,670 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,099 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

