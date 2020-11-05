Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Nuvei stock opened at $39.07 on Monday. Nuvei has a one year low of $36.96 and a one year high of $39.07.
About Nuvei
See Also: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.