Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) a €74.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FME has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Independent Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.50 ($81.76) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €83.91 ($98.72).

Shares of FME opened at €70.68 ($83.15) on Monday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 52-week high of €81.10 ($95.41). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is €72.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion and a PE ratio of 14.71.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

