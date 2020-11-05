Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $106.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised Apple from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised Apple to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $114.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $137.98. The firm has a market cap of $1,954.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 306.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 64,786,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,502,937,000 after buying an additional 48,834,074 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320,552 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 455.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,771,292 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,611,417,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293,076 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 297.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 14,173,871 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,641,476,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611,278 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Apple by 304.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,247,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,534,152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

