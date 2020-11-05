Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (CIK) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th.

NYSEAMERICAN:CIK opened at $3.03 on Thursday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $3.45.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

