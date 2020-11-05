Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (CIK) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th.
NYSEAMERICAN:CIK opened at $3.03 on Thursday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $3.45.
About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund
