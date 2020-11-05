Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP lowered its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 63.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,688 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,438 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 77.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 80.0% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 17.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $118.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $111.40 and a one year high of $220.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.82.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The bank reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($4.66). Credicorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $868.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Credicorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

