Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) Shares Gap Up to $0.94

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.94, but opened at $1.03. Creative Realities shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 1,400 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 4.31.

Get Creative Realities alerts:

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Creative Realities had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 73.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Realities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Realities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.