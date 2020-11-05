(CRD.B) (NYSE:CRD.B) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of (CRD.B) (NYSE:CRD.B) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.25 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CRAWFORD & CO. is a worldwide diversified services firm organized which provides claims services, risk management services, disability managment, risk control services and risk management information services to insurance companies, self-insured corporations and governmental entities. “

Get (CRD.B) alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of (CRD.B) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

CRD.B opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.71. (CRD.B) has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $10.79.

(CRD.B) (NYSE:CRD.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. (CRD.B) had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $234.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.17 million. As a group, analysts expect that (CRD.B) will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

(CRD.B) Company Profile

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions for carriers, brokers, and corporates in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services to insurance carriers and self-insured entities related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, as well as personal property and marine losses.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on (CRD.B) (CRD.B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for (CRD.B) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (CRD.B) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.