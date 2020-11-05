CRA International, Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) – Barrington Research upped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for CRA International in a research report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CRA International’s FY2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. CRA International had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $121.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. CRA International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CRAI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet cut CRA International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CRA International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CRA International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

CRAI opened at $42.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. CRA International has a one year low of $21.96 and a one year high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This is a boost from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. CRA International’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 3,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $126,704.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,490.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRAI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CRA International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CRA International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CRA International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in CRA International by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CRA International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 100,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

