CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ PMTS opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $42.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.74. CPI Card Group has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $4.20.
CPI Card Group Company Profile
