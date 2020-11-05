CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ PMTS opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $42.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.74. CPI Card Group has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other segments. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

