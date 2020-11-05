Cowen Boosts Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $170.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Cowen from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.29.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $133.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $140.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total value of $598,527.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,592,475.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total transaction of $127,229.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,239.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,043 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 7.4% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

