Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Increased to $410.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $375.00 to $410.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $347.00 target price (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. CSFB lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $370.00.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $376.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $384.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total value of $419,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,912.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after buying an additional 551,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $959,885,000 after buying an additional 115,213 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $995,407,000 after buying an additional 206,856 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,086,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $632,582,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,804,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $547,148,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.