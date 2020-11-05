Cortland Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:CLDB)

Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th.
OTCMKTS CLDB opened at $14.58 on Thursday. Cortland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $61.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Cortland Bancorp Company Profile
