Cortland Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:CLDB)

Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th.

OTCMKTS CLDB opened at $14.58 on Thursday. Cortland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $61.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Cortland Bancorp Company Profile

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposit, and checking accounts.

