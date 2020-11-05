Cormark Boosts Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Price Target to C$29.00

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) had its target price upped by Cormark from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on SJR.B. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays set a C$27.00 price target on Shaw Communications and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shares of SJR.B opened at C$22.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Shaw Communications has a one year low of C$17.77 and a one year high of C$27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$23.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0988 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.15%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.