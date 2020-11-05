CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) SVP Maile Kaiser Sells 2,366 Shares of Stock

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total value of $283,517.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,957.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $125.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.93. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $90.07 and a 1-year high of $130.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 62.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.23.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 13,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.67.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.