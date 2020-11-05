CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Downgraded to Sell at Stifel Nicolaus

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CORR. TheStreet lowered CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $16.67.

CORR opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 17.17 and a current ratio of 17.17. The company has a market cap of $63.20 million, a PE ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.19.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.33). On average, sell-side analysts predict that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter worth $164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 268.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 100,667 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter worth about $134,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 128,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 57,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases, and from long term customer contracts.

