CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Downgraded to Sell at Stifel Nicolaus

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on CORR. TheStreet lowered CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $16.67.
CORR opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 17.17 and a current ratio of 17.17. The company has a market cap of $63.20 million, a PE ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.19.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter worth $164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 268.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 100,667 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter worth about $134,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 128,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 57,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.
About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases, and from long term customer contracts.
