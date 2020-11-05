Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.62-1.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.8-16.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.67 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Core-Mark from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered Core-Mark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Core-Mark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Core-Mark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Core-Mark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core-Mark has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.75.

CORE stock opened at $29.40 on Thursday. Core-Mark has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.31.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Core-Mark will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Core-Mark news, SVP Alan T. Thomas sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,136.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,728.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

