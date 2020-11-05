Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $118.63

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $118.63 and last traded at $118.63, with a volume of 13638 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Northcoast Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.80.

Get Copart alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.31. Copart had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $525.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Copart’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Copart by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,669,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,038,000 after acquiring an additional 55,553 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,795,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,124,000 after buying an additional 584,871 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,251,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,049,000 after buying an additional 76,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Copart by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,545,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,976,000 after buying an additional 330,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Copart by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,225,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,320,000 after buying an additional 354,426 shares during the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copart Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.