Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Shares Up 9.9%

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) shares shot up 9.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.98 and last traded at $17.90. 5,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 122,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $297.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($6.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.06) by ($1.55). Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a negative return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $340.50 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 191.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 109.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 13.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. 98.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

