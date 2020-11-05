ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CTEC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ConvaTec Group to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 176 ($2.30) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ConvaTec Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 206 ($2.69).

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

Shares of LON:CTEC opened at GBX 191.10 ($2.50) on Monday. ConvaTec Group has a 1 year low of GBX 142.40 ($1.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 225.80 ($2.95). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 181.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 194.51.

In related news, insider Heather Mason bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £19,800 ($25,868.83). Also, insider Karim Bitar sold 529,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 181 ($2.36), for a total value of £958,905.42 ($1,252,816.07).

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.