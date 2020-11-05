Contrasting Crawford United (CRAWA) & Its Competitors

Crawford United (OTCMKTS: CRAWA) is one of 25 public companies in the “Process control instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Crawford United to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crawford United and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crawford United $89.70 million $6.98 million 7.49 Crawford United Competitors $2.29 billion $361.44 million 24.76

Crawford United’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Crawford United. Crawford United is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Crawford United has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crawford United’s competitors have a beta of 0.52, meaning that their average stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Crawford United and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crawford United 0 0 1 0 3.00 Crawford United Competitors 171 763 1328 38 2.54

As a group, “Process control instruments” companies have a potential upside of 4.02%. Given Crawford United’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crawford United has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Crawford United and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crawford United 6.55% 25.99% 8.27% Crawford United Competitors 12.26% -86.11% 5.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.5% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 50.6% of Crawford United shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Crawford United competitors beat Crawford United on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Crawford United

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry. This segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions. Its customers include health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets. This segment also designs, manufactures, and installs custom air handling equipment under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names. The Industrial Hose segment manufactures and sells flexible interlocking metal hoses primarily to heavy-duty truck manufacturers and aftermarket suppliers, as well as to the agricultural, industrial, and petrochemical markets; and distributes silicone and hydraulic hoses to agriculture and general industrial markets. The company also exports its products to Australia, Canada, England, Mexico, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Hickok Incorporated and changed its name to Crawford United Corporation in May 2019. Crawford United Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

