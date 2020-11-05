Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock.

Continental AG manufactures tires, automotive parts and industrial products. The Company's operating segment consists of Chassis and Safety segment, which develops and produces systems for the automotive industry; Powertrain segment, which integrates system solutions for the powertrain and vehicles of all categories; Interior segment, which offers solutions for information management in order to network drivers and passengers with their own and other vehicles, Tires segment, which offers tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction side vehicles, industrial vehicles, bicycles and motorcycles and ContiTech segment, which develops products made from rubber and plastic. Continental AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. HSBC upgraded Continental from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Continental presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. Continental has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Continental had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Continental will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

