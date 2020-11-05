Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.26

Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.26 and last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 2993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

A number of research firms have commented on ROAD. TheStreet upgraded Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Construction Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Stephens lowered Construction Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Construction Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.99.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Construction Partners Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,398.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles E. Owens sold 195,396 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $3,870,794.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 417,399 shares of company stock worth $8,203,463. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,889,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,997,000 after buying an additional 254,237 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,450,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,931 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $41,133,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 17.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,362,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,205,000 after buying an additional 202,926 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,909,000 after buying an additional 76,660 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Construction Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

