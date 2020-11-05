CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CEIX. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CONSOL Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of CEIX opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.89 million, a P/E ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.54. CONSOL Energy has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $15.15.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $162.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 0.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that CONSOL Energy will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 329.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

