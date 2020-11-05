Comparing STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) and Strategic Global Investments (NASDAQ:STBV)

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) and Strategic Global Investments (OTCMKTS:STBV) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.2% of STAAR Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of STAAR Surgical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.5% of Strategic Global Investments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares STAAR Surgical and Strategic Global Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STAAR Surgical 5.03% 8.78% 6.91% Strategic Global Investments N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

STAAR Surgical has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strategic Global Investments has a beta of 19.02, suggesting that its share price is 1,802% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for STAAR Surgical and Strategic Global Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STAAR Surgical 0 2 4 0 2.67 Strategic Global Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus target price of $58.83, indicating a potential downside of 19.62%. Given STAAR Surgical’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe STAAR Surgical is more favorable than Strategic Global Investments.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares STAAR Surgical and Strategic Global Investments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STAAR Surgical $150.18 million 22.32 $14.05 million $0.46 159.11 Strategic Global Investments N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

STAAR Surgical has higher revenue and earnings than Strategic Global Investments.

Summary

STAAR Surgical beats Strategic Global Investments on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness. It also offers intraocular lenses (IOLs), including collamer material and silicone foldable IOLs, and nanoFLEX IOL that produces a clearer image, as well as preloaded injectors for use in cataract surgery. In addition, the company sells injector parts and other related instruments and devices. It markets its products to health care providers, including ophthalmic surgeons, vision centers, surgical centers, hospitals, government facilities, and distributors primarily under the STAAR, EVO Visian ICL, Evolution in Visual Freedom, Visian, Collamer, CentraFLOW, AquaPORT, nanoFLEX, nanoPOINT, and Afinity trademarks. The company sells its products directly through its sales representatives in the United States, Japan, Spain, Germany, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Singapore, as well as through independent distributors in China, Korea, India, and internationally. STAAR Surgical Company was founded in 1982 and is based in Monrovia, California.

Strategic Global Investments Company Profile

Strategic Global Investments, Inc. engages in the ownership and development of properties. The company was founded on December 11, 1985 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

