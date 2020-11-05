Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.88

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 264816 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SID. ValuEngine lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 8.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 161,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 13,240 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.